Suttur Mutt Seer releases book on Prof. M.H. Dhananjaya
News

Suttur Mutt Seer releases book on Prof. M.H. Dhananjaya

August 23, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The book ‘Navigating the Path of Technical Education: Prof. Dhananjaya’s Inspirational Journey,’ published in memory of Prof. M.H. Dhananjaya, an expert in technical education and founder of Excelsoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd and Excel Public School, was released by Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji at a function held at Navajyothi Auditorium in JSS College for Women at Saraswathipuram, here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion,  the Swamiji remembered the contributions of Prof. Dhananjaya adding that, the late Professor had played a pivotal role in establishing various educational institutions under JSS Mahavidyapeetha.

Stating that Prof. Dhananjaya was a visionary, the Swamiji said he (Prof. Dhananjaya) lived a purest and disciplinary life and added he never left Mysuru without informing Sri Rajendra Swamiji.

Kuvempu University former Vice-Chancellor Prof. K. Chidanandagowda shared that, he knew Prof. Dhananjaya for the past six decades and said that though they both studied in different engineering colleges, they started their careers as teachers in NIE, Mysuru, at the same time. He also said that it was because of Prof. Dhananjaya that he could join JSS Institutions.

Prof. Chidananda also mentioned that Prof. Dhananjaya as Principal of Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE) was responsible for its growth as one of the best institutions.

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) former V-C  Dr. K. Balaveera Reddy termed Prof. Dhananjaya as a ‘Natural Leader’ who inspired many institutions by giving emphasis to skill development.

Excelsoft Co-Founder and CEO D. Sudhanva was present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching