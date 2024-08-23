Suttur Mutt Seer releases book on Prof. M.H. Dhananjaya

August 23, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The book ‘Navigating the Path of Technical Education: Prof. Dhananjaya’s Inspirational Journey,’ published in memory of Prof. M.H. Dhananjaya, an expert in technical education and founder of Excelsoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd and Excel Public School, was released by Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji at a function held at Navajyothi Auditorium in JSS College for Women at Saraswathipuram, here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Swamiji remembered the contributions of Prof. Dhananjaya adding that, the late Professor had played a pivotal role in establishing various educational institutions under JSS Mahavidyapeetha.

Stating that Prof. Dhananjaya was a visionary, the Swamiji said he (Prof. Dhananjaya) lived a purest and disciplinary life and added he never left Mysuru without informing Sri Rajendra Swamiji.

Kuvempu University former Vice-Chancellor Prof. K. Chidanandagowda shared that, he knew Prof. Dhananjaya for the past six decades and said that though they both studied in different engineering colleges, they started their careers as teachers in NIE, Mysuru, at the same time. He also said that it was because of Prof. Dhananjaya that he could join JSS Institutions.

Prof. Chidananda also mentioned that Prof. Dhananjaya as Principal of Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE) was responsible for its growth as one of the best institutions.

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) former V-C Dr. K. Balaveera Reddy termed Prof. Dhananjaya as a ‘Natural Leader’ who inspired many institutions by giving emphasis to skill development.

Excelsoft Co-Founder and CEO D. Sudhanva was present.