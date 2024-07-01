BSNL to launch ‘Stand Alone Make in India 4G Network’

July 1, 2024

New facility to benefit Mysuru business area including Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Kodagu districts

Assets owned by BSNL in Mysuru and Madikeri listed for e-auction to mobilise resources

Mysore/Mysuru: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is all set to launch its ‘Stand Alone Make in India 4G Network’ in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Kodagu districts. The network to be installed and provided by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Limited can be upgraded to 5G later.

Ujwal Gulhane, Chief General Manager – Telecom, Karnataka Circle, announced about the new initiative, in the city on Wednesday last.

He said “BSNL has undertaken a 4G saturation project of the Central Government, that is monitored by Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). In the first phase, 79 locations are identified in rural parts of Mysuru business area, which includes Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Kodagu, which are bereft of network coverage from any of the cellular service providers.”

A total of 690 4G towers have been planned in Mysuru business area, including 337 4G towers in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts, 200 towers in Kodagu and 153 towers in Mandya.

Of the total 55 locations identified in Kodagu, towers have been installed in 32 places, while the towers have been installed in 14 places against 22 including Mysuru and Chamarajanagar, he said adding that it has been proposed to install two towers in Mandya.

To mobilise resources, BSNL has decided to monetise its assets in Mysuru and Madikeri. To begin with, the process to e-auction 25,785 square feet of land parcel near Jagadamba Petrol Bunk on Vishwamanava Double Road in Kuvempunagar, Mysuru city, has been launched, with the base price of Rs. 21.11 crore and EMD of Rs. 1.06 crore fixed for the auction.

Today was the last date to submit the bid for e-auction on the website https//www.mstcecommerce.com/autctionhome/propertysale/index.jsp. For details call Mob: 94490-44779 or 94838-16096 or 94432-00026.

A total of five land parcels in Mysuru city and one in Madikeri have been identified for auctioning as part of BSNL’s monetisation plan to mobile resources. They are located at the premises of Telephone Exchange, Dr. Rajkumar Main Road, JSS Layout, Mysuru, Telephone Exchange, B-Block, Kanakadasanagar, Dattagalli 3rd Stage, Telephone Exchange at Belawadi, Hootagalli Industrial Area and Bannimantap, Microwave Stations — one on Rajendra Vilas Palace Road, Chamundi Hill and another in Madikeri — all up for grabs in the coming days.

When the private cellular service operators are already providing 5G network, BSNL has kept its assets worth several crores of rupees for auction, to provide 4G network service.

BSNL General Manager (L and B) Deepak Kumar Sharma, Joint General Manager Engineer (Civil) Dharambir Kumar, Chief General Manager (BW) Parameshwari Dayal and Senior General Manager, Corporate Office, New Delhi, Vikas Gupta were present.