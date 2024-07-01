World-class cultural museum to be established at IGRMS

July 1, 2024

Tourism Principal Secretary seeks Detailed Project Report; Art Gallery suggested at Old Deputy Commissioner’s Office

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of an initiative to enhance tourism in Mysuru city and the region, Tourism Department Principal Secretary Salma Fahim visited prominent museums and potential tourism sites here this morning.

The Tourism Principal Secretary’s first stop was the Government Museum, Wellington House on Irwin Road, near the KSRTC Suburban Bus Stand, where she inspected the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Southern Regional Centre (SRC).

After learning about the museum’s activities and exhibitions, Fahim expressed interest in establishing a cultural museum of international standard or a dedicated children’s museum at the location.

She highlighted the potential for attracting daily tourists, given its central location near the Bus Stand and Railway Station and instructed officials to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to assess feasibility.

Next, Fahim visited the Old DC Office on Hunsur Road, earmarked by the government for conversion into a museum following the office’s relocation to Bannur Road in Siddarthanagar.

After an inspection, she suggested establishing an Art Gallery under the Union Government’s ‘Swadesh Darshan’ scheme to promote sustainable and responsible tourism destinations. Alternatively, she proposed setting up a Heritage Centre, directing officials to draft a DPR outlining the best utilisation of the building and premises.

Her tour continued at the Dasara Exhibition Grounds, housing a Heritage Museum operated by the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage of the Karnataka Government. Fahim conducted discussions with Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Ayub Khan on developing the expansive Dasara Exhibition Grounds, focusing on tourism enhancement strategies.

The visit included engagements with the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage Commissioner A. Devaraju, Joint Director of Tourism M.K. Savitha, Assistant Director Prabhuswamy and other officials, highlighting collaborative efforts to boost tourism infrastructure and visitor experiences in Mysuru.