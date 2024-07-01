Traffic rule offenders, beware: AI cameras operational in Mysuru City, District

July 1, 2024

Pay penalties at nearest Police Station or online

To pay fine, log on to https://payfine.mchallan.com:7271

Mysore/Mysuru: Evading penalties for flouting traffic rules just became more challenging. Starting today, Mysuru City and District are equipped with 420 cameras, including 300 Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, to monitor road violations such as riding or driving without helmets or seatbelts, illegal parking and speeding. These cameras will issue challans to offenders.

“The process of issuing challans to traffic violators has been significantly bolstered from today. Within city limits, we have installed 250 new ANPR cameras and Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) cameras, in addition to the existing 120 cameras that are already operational. These new installations are part of the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS),” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) – Crime and Traffic, S. Jahnavi speaking to Star of Mysore this morning.

“In the District limits, we have installed 50 AI-technology cameras at 23 locations and they have begun functioning from today,” said Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr. B.N. Nandini.

Dedicated Traffic Management Centres have been established at the Offices of the City Police Commissioner, IGP (Southern Range) and SP in Nazarbad, with specially appointed staff tasked with monitoring the new cameras. These cameras are part of an enhanced surveillance network aimed at enforcing traffic regulations, established at an estimated cost of Rs. 8.5 crore, with Rs. 4 crore allocated for Mysuru City and Rs. 4.5 crore for Mysuru District.

Notices to mobile phones

One of the standout features of this system is its automatic generation of challans when vehicles violate prescribed rules, with instant notifications sent to the mobile phones of vehicle owners. Real-time SMS alerts are being dispatched to notify traffic violators to settle their fines promptly.

While City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth was unavailable for comments due to prior commitments, he had previously announced the addition of 250 smart cameras to bolster the existing surveillance infrastructure. Additionally, 12 cameras have been installed along Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway within city limits and another eight cameras are operational at Kempegowda Circle (Manipal Hospital Junction).

23 places in Mysuru District

While major roads within the City and District limits have this new surveillance mechanism, in the district, some of the cameras have been installed at Devalapura Circle, Bhugathagalli Gate Circle, Udbur Gate Junction, Yelwal By-pass Junction, near Varuna Lake at Suttur Road Junction and Rammanahalli Junction.

In addition, Cauvery Circle and Santhemala Circle in Bannur, Talakad Junction, Mugur Junction and Vidyodaya Circle in T. Narasipur, Goluru Junction, Hullahalli Circle, Yelachagere Junction in Nanjangud, Handpost Circle in H.D Kote, Kalpatharu Circle in Hunsur, Bettadapura Circle and Koppa Junction in Periyapatna, Bettadapura Circle in Bettadapura; Bherya Junction in Saligrama, Garudagamba Circle at K.R. Nagar and K.R. Nagar Junction too have such cameras.

Penalty payment

Once a traffic violation is captured by the cameras, an SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number of the vehicle owner and a challan will be mailed to the owner’s address. The driver or owner of the vehicle must promptly pay the fine either by visiting the nearest Police Station or online at https://payfine.mchallan.com:7271, Additional SP Dr. Nandini said.

“We aim to prevent accidents, as currently, an average of two to three individuals lose their lives due to reckless driving. A significant number of these fatalities involve helmet-less riders. Even when helmets are worn, failure to secure them properly means they can fly off during accidents, leaving heads vulnerable to fatal injuries,” she noted. Failure to pay the fine may result in three months of imprisonment, a fine of Rs. 500, or both, as stipulated under Section 187 of the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988, she added.