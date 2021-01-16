15 Policemen get cash prize for good performance

January 16, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A total of 15 City Policemen, including a Police Inspector, who excelled in crime detection and prevention in the year 2020, amidst the COVID-19 crisis, were distributed prizes and given Certificate of Appreciation, at the valedictory of the Crime Prevention Month held at the CAR Parade Grounds here on Jan. 13.

Speaking on the occasion, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta said that the early part of the year 2020 saw the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. Noting that police personnel, unworried over the outbreak, detected many crimes and recovered a huge quantity of stolen cash, articles and materials from inter-district and inter-State thieves and gangs.

He said that 15 personnel including a Police Inspector have got cash prizes and Certificate of Appreciation and asked all Police personnel to work with co-ordination and bring peace in the minds of citizens.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) M.S. Geetha Prasanna gave statistics about the cracked cases and properties recovered in 2020 and explained the awareness programmes that were held across the city during the Crime Prevention Month in December last year.

DCP (Law and Order) Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda said that all Police personnel of the city worked with zeal in cracking cases and in holding awareness programmes during the Crime Prevention Month. He asked the Police personnel to maintain this zeal in the future too.

The Police Personnel who were awarded cash prize are: G.C. Raju, Inspector, Kuvempunagar Police Station (PS); Police personnel S. Ravigowda of Mandi PS, Lingarajappa of Metagalli PS, Swamaradhya of Vijayanagar PS, S.B. Mallikarjunappa of Hebbal PS, Somashetty of Devaraja PS, Manjunath and T.M. Adham of Lashkar PS, M. Mohankumar of Udayagiri PS, Ravikumar of Alanahalli PS, M.P. Manjunath of Kuvempunagar PS and Ramaswamy, Joseph Naronha and M.R. Ganesh of CCB and C.M. Manju of Technical Cell. KARP Mounted Police Commandant M.G. Nagaraj and others were present.