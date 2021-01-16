Mysuru Zoo to get smart with LED screen

January 16, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, popularly known as Mysuru Zoo, will soon get a large LED screen. Preparations are on to erect a LED screen at the Zoo premises in an effort to actively engage tourists.

In hopes of enhancing visitor experience, a large LED screen will be installed at the amphitheatre located at the centre of the sprawling Mysuru Zoo. The cost of the LED screen, which is estimated to be about Rs. 20 lakh, will be borne by both Central Zoo Authority of India and Mysuru Zoo authorities.

Mysuru Zoo Executive Director Ajit M. Kulkarni informed that this would be one more major attraction in Mysuru Zoo. Creating awareness about nature, wildlife and its conservation is our goal, he added.

Short films and documentaries about the forest conservation, environment and rich wildlife of Karnataka, particularly for children, will be screened on the large LED screen. The Mysuru Zoo authorities are also aiming to screen programmes related to wildlife, discussions and lectures on animal life to enhance knowledge on wild animals.