City driver stabbed, pushed into ditch along with car

January 16, 2021

Police on the lookout for four miscreants from Bengaluru

Kollegal: A gang of miscreants from Bengaluru stabbed, assaulted and robbed a car driver at Kollegal after hiring the vehicle to go on a tour. After the attack, the gang pushed the injured driver along with his car into a ditch and fled the place along with the cash, ATM card and the driver’s mobile phone.

The incident occurred on Jan. 14 (Thursday) in Kollegal Taluk between Doddinduvaadi and Chikkinduvaadi villages and the car driver has been identified as Nandeesh, a resident of Lalithadripura in Mysuru city.

Nandeesh’s car belongs to one Shivanna of J.B. Saragur and on Thursday morning, he dropped a few passengers to Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. After dropping, he was waiting for the next clients and he got a call on his mobile phone from a person who introduced himself as Gopi.

Gopi reportedly told Nandeesh that he had to take four passengers from Bengaluru to Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamarajanagar District and asked him to call 9611228128 to contact the clients. Nandeesh was directed to come to an ice-cream parlour near Yeshwanthpur where he picked up four persons.

Nandeesh left Bengaluru and proceeded towards Male Mahadeshwara Hills and as they reached Hanur, one of the passengers complained of nausea and vomiting. He asked Nandeesh to stop the car at Chikkinduvaadi and as he obeyed, the four persons got out of the car. They dragged the driver out and assaulted him.

They pushed him to the back seat of the car and beat him black and blue. Nandeesh pleaded that he had only Rs. 1,000 and the assaulters demanded Nandeesh to call his friends and ask them to transfer money online. When he refused, they stabbed Nandeesh and asked if the vehicle had GPS connection.

The driver replied that he does not own the car and it is a travels vehicle. The gang then made Nandeesh remove his clothes and later tied up his hands and legs with the clothes. They injured his hands and arms with a knife and later closed the vehicle doors and pushed it inside a ditch even as Nandeesh was screaming for help.

After much struggle, Nandeesh managed to free himself from the knots and came out of the car. He climbed out of the ditch and reached out to a Police patrol vehicle. The Police shifted the driver to Kollegal Government Hospital.

Nandeesh told the Police that the assaulters were strangers and he had picked them up at Yeshwanthpur for a drop till Male Mahadeshwara Hills. They were in the age group of 25 to 30 years. Police told Star of Mysore that the number which was given to Nandeesh before picking up the passengers was switched off, so also the phone belonging to the person who introduced himself as Gopi.

Nandeesh has been discharged from the hospital after treatment and has been shifted to his home at Lalithadripura. A case has been registered at Kollegal Rural Police Station. Additional SP Anita Haddannanavar, Dy.SP Nagaraj, Circle Inspector Srikanth and Kollegal Rural Station Sub-Inspector Ashok visited the spot.