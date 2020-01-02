Friends from Bengaluru heading towards Kodagu robbed

January 2, 2020

Accused nabbed within 24 hours

Hunsur: An organised gang, which targeted tourists heading to scenic spots to celebrate New Year, has been arrested by the Hunsur Rural Police within 24 hours of crime.

The gang had robbed tourists by telling them that they will arrange for their food. Convincing tourists, the gang later threatened them with knives and robbed cash, gold and other valuables.

The arrested have been identified as 23-year-old Raghavendra, 19-year-old M.L. Nikhil, 20-year-old Keerthi and 19-year-old Abhishek. All of them are the residents of Kalkunike.

On Monday night (New Year Eve) a few friends — Pradeep, Vasanth, Ranjit, Hemanth, Pramod and Pramoda — from Bagalur near Bengaluru headed out to hinterland beyond Hunsur in their swift car (KA-50-6434), to celebrate the New Year. They were planning to go to Kodagu and reached Yashodharapura near Hunsur at 11 pm and stopped their vehicle near a roadside hotel.

Food was the bait

But the hotel was closed and as the friends were ready to go to another hotel, the gang of four that came on a scooter and a bike approached the friends and told them that the hotel had closed operations for the day but food was available backdoor.

The gang took the friends behind a service station near the hotel and threatened them with knives and robbed 20 gram gold chain and Rs.7,000 cash. They later took away mobile phones and the car key so that the friends could not contact anyone for help nor they could go anywhere and remained stranded on the road.

Caught at check-post

The criminals fled the spot and later threw the phones and key at a different place. The victims sought the help of passers-by and managed to reach the Hunsur Rural Police Station.

Registering a complaint, Dy.SP Sundar Raj formed a team and set up barricades at all the check-posts so that the criminals cannot exit. At Kalkunike Circle, the Police, while questioning the youths, stumbled upon the accused as they were giving conflicting answers. They were taken to the Police Station and were interrogated when the accused spilled the beans. The Police took them to the spot and recovered mobile phones and the car keys. The robbed gold chain and Rs.5,800 were also recovered.

The four accused have been remanded to judicial custody.

