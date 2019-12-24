Meow! Ruby the cat is back home …but without bell !

December 24, 2019

Mysuru: Ruby, the cat with a bell that went missing on Dec. 10, was back home last night at around 11.30 pm but without its bell.

Uthappa, a resident of Gokulam 3rd Stage, was the happiest person when he called Star of Mysore this morning to inform that his pet was at his door-step meowing after 14 days.

Expressing his gratitude to the eveninger for publishing a news item titled “Ruby the cat with a bell goes missing” along with the lead story on missing pet dogs in yesterday’s Star of Mysore, Uthappa, who is presently in Kodagu, said that the person who had allegedly stolen the cat might have left it back fearing action.

“We are so happy to have her back. Even my long-term yoga guests staying with me are so happy. They all were attached to her,” said Uthappa adding that Ruby is hale and healthy.

