Cheating widows through matrimonial site: Another case registered against accused

December 24, 2019

Mysuru: A man, who was arrested by KR Police in city recently for allegedly cheating a woman on the matrimonial and dating sites after befriending her, has one more case registered against him at V.V. Puram Police Station by a widow for cheating her.

In her complaint, the widow has stated that accused Vineeth Raj befriended her through a matrimonial website and assured of marrying her. After meeting her, Vineeth is said to have told her that here was some problem which has come in the way of their marriage and told her that they would have to exchange their gold chains in the presence of God to ward off the evil.

They later went to Venkataramanaswamy Temple in Vontikoppal, where they exchanged their gold chains and both went their ways. When the woman examined the gold chain, Vineeth had put around her neck, she came to know that it was a fake gold chain.

The woman has now lodged a complaint at V.V. Puram Police Station seeking action against Vineeth.

Accused Vineeth in jail

K.R. Police, who had arrested Vineeth Raj, produced him before a Court which has remanded him to judicial custody.

A M.Com graduate, Vineeth used to target widows on matrimonial sites by claiming that he was an automobile spare parts dealer and thus cheat them.

