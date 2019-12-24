Call to improve civic amenities in rural areas

December 24, 2019

State Planning Board Vice-Chairman in city

Mysuru: Karnataka State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B.J. Puttaswamy has asked officials to improve civic amenities and infrastructure in rural areas and to meet the genuine requirements of rural-folk.

He was speaking at a capacity enhancement meeting of various Government projects and plans at Abdul Nazir Sab State Institute of Rural Development (ANSSIRD) here on Monday.

Stressing on the need for evolving programmes that can fulfil the genuine needs of rural population, Puttaswamy noted that it was important to address rural issues on a priority in a democratic set up.

Pointing out that it was important to study the genuine needs of rural population, he opined that the best way to address rural problems at the local level is to constitute a committee that does not have politicians and non-officials on board. This committee should carry out an in-depth study of rural needs and make recommendations to the Government for consideration, he said.

ANSSIRD Deputy Director (Training) K.S. Manojkumar said that Karnataka was way ahead of other States in terms of development. The State can see progress in all fronts if officials work with total dedication and determination, he observed.

ANSSIRD faculty Dr. G.S. Ganeshprasad said that the ideas of officials have gained more prominence than the involvement of people in administrative policies of the State.

He said that the Zilla Panchayat plays a key role in development issues.

ANSSIRD Assistant Director Giridhar, Faculty T.M. Abubacker, C. Vijaykumar, Venkatesh T. Patil, S.H. Prakash and others were present.

