Urban Conservationist Kamalika Bose throws light on Hoysala Sculptors and Artisans

December 24, 2019

Mysuru: HH Sri Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Foundation and Deccan Heritage Foundation had organised a talk on ‘The Hoysala Legacy — Belur, Helebid and Somanathapura’ by Kamalika Bose, Urban Conservationist and Founder, Heritage Synergies India, at Wadiyar Centre for Architecture, KR Boulevard, Chamarajapuram, here recently.

Kamalika Bose said that the sculptors and artists during the times of Hoysalas were superlative and their sculptures provide significant information.

The Hoysalas were supreme rulers of Southern Deccan in the 12th and 13th centuries. Together with their Queens, Ministers and Commanders, they sponsored a series of magnificent temples, the most famous being at Belur, Halebid and Somanathapura.

The talk introduced the history of Hoysalas, the role of patrons and artists, the themes illustrated in the sculptures. The complicated layouts, elaborate wall treatments and spacious interiors of the monuments testify the expertise of Hoysala designers and builders. The uniqueness of Hoysala sculptures is that many of the sculptors signed their work, Kamalika Bose said.

The guidebook, also titled ‘The Hoysala Legacy — Belur, Helebid and Somanathapura’, provides a comprehensive introduction to architecture and art at Belur, Halebid and Somanathapura. The volume introduces the history of the Hoysalas, the role of patrons and artists, the different styles perfected by the builders of the time and the themes depicted in the carvings.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the Foundation said that the lecture is part of the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, her father-in-law and the 25th Wadiyar King of the erstwhile Mysore State. She said, culture and heritage should inspire original Indian contributions to global knowledge and it is the vision of Sri Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Foundation. She also explained about the conservation activities taken up by the Foundation.

UK-based Deccan Heritage Foundation is a charitable organisation incorporated in 2011. The goal of the Foundation is to preserve, restore and promote the heritage of Deccan region, a plethora of monuments in particular, through conservation projects, cultural promotion and educational programmes.

