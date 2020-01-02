Education Minister Suresh Kumar holds review meeting

January 2, 2020

SSLC ranking in districts likely to be abolished

New teachers transfer policy on the anvil

‘Shikshakara Mithra’ Mobile App soon

Mysuru/Mysore: “The quality of teaching should be improved to see an increase in pass percentage in SSLC examination,” opined Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar.

He was chairing a meeting at Administrative Training Institute (ATI) here on Tuesday to review the progress in the educational sector at the districts coming under Mysuru Division. Suresh Kumar observed that leakage of question papers was spoiling the educational sector. He suggested that such incidents should be averted and asked teachers not to boycott evaluation work.

Quoting an incident of a Scheduled Caste family at Chikkanahalli in Anekal taluk, the Minister said: “A boy had lost his father and was brought up by his mother but never admitted to any school. One teacher Nirmala, after a long persuasion, managed to get the boy Anjanappa admitted to a school who passed SSLC scoring 91%, 131st rank in CET, 91st rank in JEE and now studying at IIT, Mumbai” and lauded the teacher Nirmala in her effort to counsel the family.

Suresh Kumar asked parents and teachers not to put stress on students who should be properly encouraged to learn. He disclosed that a teacher-friendly mobile App ‘Shikshakara Mithra’ would be launched this month for teachers to get their grievances addressed. He said that it is being discussed with MLCs regarding abolition of compulsory transfer of teachers and to come out with a new policy for transfers.

Secondary Education Board Directors V. Sumangali, Karichinnanavar, BEOs and DDPIs of various districts participated in the meeting.

The Minister later visited people’s Park premises where the new City Central Library building is under construction.

Abolition of ranking system

Speaking later to media, Suresh Kumar said that it is being contemplated to abolish the ranking system being awarded to districts which has paved way to an unhealthy competition among districts. He stressed the importance of quality of education which is not defined by just marks and rank.

Teacher’s transfer

The Minister observed that the concept of compulsory transfer was existing only in Education Department which has to be removed and a new teacher-friendly Transfer Policy will be evolved and tabled at the next Legislature Session.

He said that the Finance Department has given permission to recruit 10,000 teachers every year and added that 10,650 teachers would be appointed soon.

