Student, teacher-friendly education policy on cards

February 13, 2020

Bengaluru: Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar has assured of a student-friendly education policy to provide quality education to children. He has also promised to look into the demands of teachers from Primary and Secondary education sectors.

Speaking at a ‘Best teacher’ award presentation ceremony held here yesterday, the Minister said that the policy will envisage a better learning atmosphere for children and at the same time, good working environment for teachers.

‘The compulsory transfer rule for teachers will be replaced with a teacher-friendly transfer policy,’ he said adding that ‘compulsory transfer was on the same lines as compulsory retirement or asked to go on leave compulsorily.’

He pointed out that compulsory transfer was not a rule in any Government department and said that introduction of such a rule in the Education Department was discriminatory against teachers.

