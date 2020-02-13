Saptapadi: Mass marriage atop Chamundi Hill on Apr. 26

February 13, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: “Preparations are in full swing for Saptapadi: Mass marriage event, to be held atop Chamundi Hill on April 26. The event needs to be publicised in maximum ways possible,” said Public Library Department Deputy Director and Nodal Officer B. Manjunath while instructing the concerned officials.

He was addressing the officials at a meeting held at DC’s Office here yesterday to discuss the arrangements for the event, organised by District administration.

Manjunath further said that Rs. 5,000 would be given to the groom and Rs. 10,000 to the bride for clothing and other wedding expenditure, which includes an eight gram gold taali (mangalsutra). The bridegroom must have completed 21 years and bride 18 years. Couples willing to tie the knot at the mass marriage are requested to submit their applications along with copies of SSLC marks card, PAN card, Ration card, Voter’s Card and Aadhaar Card as well as cast certificate in case of inter-caste marriage before Mar. 27 to the Muzrai Department in the city.

Muzrai Tahsildar and Chamundeshwari Temple Executive Officer Yathiraj Sampath Kumaran, Backward Classes Welfare Department District Officer H.S. Bindiya, ITDP Officer Prakash, Social Welfare Department Officer Megha, Child Development Project Officer Shivalingappa, retired Sanskrit teacher Govinda Raj Bhatta and KR Police Station SI Srinivas were present.

