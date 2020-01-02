Chamarajanagar youths heckled at Coimbatore
January 2, 2020

Asked to remove Kannada flag from vehicle

Mysuru/Mysore: A group of youths from Chamarajanagar, who were on their way in a vehicle to the Eshwara Temple at the Ashram of Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, were heckled near Ganabadi in the outskirts of Coimbatore yesterday by two youths by stopping their vehicle and asking them to remove the Kannada flag from the vehicle.

The youths from Kilagere in Chamarajanagar — Shivakumar, Veerabhadrappa, Manu, Ravi, Shivakumar, Somashekar, Madhusudhan, Mahadevaprasad and Abhinandan — were the ones who were heckled at Coimbatore.

Speaking to SOM, Mahadevaprasad, one of the youths, said that they left Chamarajanagar at about 7 am yesterday in a Tavera vehicle and reached Coimbatore at about 2.30 pm. While they were proceeding near Ganabadi, two youths stopped their vehicle and demanded them to remove the Kannada flag from their vehicle.

The Chamarajanagar youths then told the Coimbatore youths that they have put up the Kannada flag on their own vehicle which should not be a problem to them. The Chamarajanagar youths told them: “Do we create problems when you come to our State? Is there any rule saying not to put the flag? Call the Police, we will do as they tell.”

Soon wordy dues ensued between the two groups and a crowd began to gather. The crowd did not support the two youths and they stopped the duo when they came forward to remove the flag and asked the Chamarajanagar youths to move on, Mahadevaprasad said and added that they did not allow anyone to remove the flag and went to the temple, had the darshan of the God and returned back.

