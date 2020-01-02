MLA Ramdas rues about renewal of MRC lease

January 2, 2020

Mysuru: Even as the State Cabinet on Monday decided to extend the lease of Mysore Race Club (MRC) by 30 years, local KR MLA S.A. Ramdas has expressed his unhappiness about the renewal and said that he would like the Government to reconsider the renewal after taking into account public opinion on the issue.

Speaking to press persons at Mysuru Zoo, after Forest Minister C.C. Patil inaugurated the public display of a pair of Hoolock Gibbons yesterday, Ramdas said that he was of the opinion that the land of MRC should have been used for converting it into an open Zoo.

Referring to the Sewage Farm issue, he said that measures have been taken for land-filling 7 lakh tonnes of waste that has piled up at the site.

Welcoming the MCC delegation’s visit to Nagpur to carry out a study of waste management and disposal there, he said that he would support all measures that will be taken by the MCC for regaining the ‘Cleanest City’ tag.

