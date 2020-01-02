CET on April 22, 23

January 2, 2020

Bengaluru: The Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture and other professional courses will be conducted on Apr.22 to 23.

The test for Biology and Mathematics papers will be on Apr.22 and for Physics and Chemistry papers on Apr.23.

The Kannada language test for Horanadu and Gadinadu students will take place on Apr.24, according to a Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) release.

Students aspiring for Medical, Dental and AYUSH courses, among others, have to appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

The release also said that CET-2020 would be a pen-and-paper test and there would be no online exam.

