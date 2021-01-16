New CFTRI Director focusing on alternate sources of protein to combat malnutrition
January 16, 2021

To develop novel food ingredients for health benefits

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh, an accomplished food technologist and active researcher, who recently took over as Director of the Mysuru-based premier R&D Institution, CSIR- Central Food Technological Research Institute (CSIR-CFTRI), is currently focusing on alternate and unconventional sources of protein and micronutrients to combat malnutrition and development of novel food ingredients for health benefits.

After passing out from CSIR-CFTRI with M.Sc. (Food Technology) in 1988,  Dr. Sridevi worked with Kissan Products Ltd., Bangalore, for a short stint before returning to Alma Mater in 1991. She grew up to the position of Chief Scientist & Head of Department of Protein Chemistry and Technology before moving to the position of Director. 

She received her doctoral degree in Food Science under the supervision of Dr. A.G. Appu Rao. During 1996-98, she had been with the Institute of Microbiology, Hanover, Germany on DADD Fellowship.

In the career spanning over three decades, she worked extensively on both basic and applied  aspects of Food Science. Significant contributions were made towards unfolding protein structure-function-activity relationship, proteins and enzymes as food ingredients, nutraceuticals from traditional food and technologies for combating malnutrition. 

Some of these technologies that are transferred to Industry include: Amylase rich energy food, soy protein hydrolysates, heat resistant sesame seeds and supplementary food for Severely Malnourished Children (SAM) and so on.  Over 40 entrepreneurs have taken these technologies so far.

During XII Five Year Plan period as Principal Investigator of the wellness food project, an array of innovative products were brought  out, targeted to every sects of population. Further, a  pilot level malnutrition intervention studies were undertaken during the same period with the participation of over 200  Anganwadi children  in order to assess the efficacy of supplementary foods developed by CFTRI. 

Dr. Sridevi has published over 50 manuscripts in peer-reviewed journals and she holds a total of 11 patents to her credit including 5 US patents. She has guided five students for doctoral thesis along with over 40 post-graduate students. A gold medallist in graduation from University of Mysore, Dr. Sridevi has represented as a Young Scientist Fellow, Hanover, Germany (2000), INF-Kraft Fellow (2006), Indo-Finland Exchange Programme (2018) and Speaker in Knowledge Summit at Lyon, France (2019) .

Dr.Sridevi has been the Governing Council Member of National Agri Biotechnology Institute (Mohali), Member of Expert Committee on Public Health and Nutrition, BIS Cub-committee on Oils and Oilseeds, Interagency on Micronutrients (ICMR) and Board of Studies of Mysore University.

She has been the Life Member of the major professional bodies such as the Association of Food Scientists & Technologists (India), Society of Biological Chemists (India), Nutrition Society of India, Association of Microbiologists of India among others.

