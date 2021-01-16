Kodavas and Arebhashe Gowdas are like kith and kin: Rangayana Director
January 16, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The two major ethnic groups of Kodagu, Kodavas and Arebhashe Gowdas, are like kith and kin and have contributed immensely for Kodagu land, opined Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa.

He was speaking on the occasion of staging of Arebhashe play ‘Sahebru Bandavre!!!’, organised by Karnataka Arebhashe Samskruthi-Sahitya Academy in association with Rangayana Mysuru at Kiru Rangamandira, Rangayana here, yesterday.

“When I took charge as Director here, during Bahuroopi Theatre Festival, it was a feast to watch Kodavas and Arebhashe Gowdas dancing in their traditional attire. Now, Arebhashe play is being staged here in Rangayana. I would like people to come in large numbers to watch and support Kodava, Tulu and Kannada plays,” he said.

“By just stopping speaking a particular language, one can effectively kill a particular section of populace and their unique culture. If you stop speaking Arebhashe language, there will not be Arebhashe Gowdas. Similarly, Kodavas cannot survive without Kodava language and Kannadigas without Kannada,” he added.

Virajpet MLA K.G. Bopaiah, President of Kodagu Gowda Samaja Thontabailu Manohar and Academy Chairman Lakshminarayana Kajegadde, Rangayana Jt. Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy and others were present on the occasion.

