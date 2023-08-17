Muthiah Muralitharan starts soft drink factory in Chamarajanagar

August 17, 2023

Celebrated Sri Lankan off-spinner to invest Rs. 400 crore; KIADB allots 46.30-acre land

Chamarajanagar: Sri Lanka’s cricket icon and celebrated off-spinner Muthiah Muralitharan is embarking on a fresh journey as an entrepreneur in the industrial sector. Transitioning from his legendary cricket career, Muralitharan is now venturing into the business realm by establishing a soft drink manufacturing facility in Chamarajanagar — Muthiah Beverage and Confectionery Private Limited.

Known for his skills on the cricket field, Muralitharan’s new endeavour is poised to make a noteworthy impact on the local industrial landscape. His soft drink factory will be located in the Badanaguppe-Kellambally Industrial Zone of Chamarajanagar, spanning an extensive 46-acre area.

With all necessary Government formalities completed, construction of the factory has commenced. Operating under the name Muthiah Beverages, the brand will be responsible for producing a range of soft drinks, refreshing beverages and flavoured milk in convenient cans. It also will produce chocolates. The production of these non-alcoholic beverages will contribute to Chamarajanagar’s growth, fostering a renewed phase of development for the region.

A substantial investment exceeding Rs. 250 crore (up to Rs. 400 crore) has been allocated for this ambitious project, signifying a significant financial commitment to the local community. Notably, this initiative is anticipated to create employment opportunities for 500-800 local residents, while also indirectly benefiting numerous others through the factory’s operations.

To provide local employment

The establishment of this factory holds the potential to elevate Chamarajanagar as a hub for industry and innovation, complemented by concurrent projects such as the eco-friendly paint factory being constructed by the Birla Group. Muralitharan bought the land six months ago from the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB).

Interestingly, Muralitharan’s transition to the industrial sector follows a trend of cricket luminaries diversifying their interests in Karnataka. Former Indian cricketer and the present President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Roger Binny, has ventured into agriculture by acquiring land in Gundlupet.

Factory sources said that the construction of the Muthiah Beverages unit will be completed in nine months. According to Deputy Director of District Industries Centre, Muthiah Beverages will change the face of the industrial scene in Chamarajanagar and will provide employment to local population.

Muralitharan’s expansion into industrial entrepreneurship is facilitated through collaboration with Ceylon Beverage Can (Pvt.) Ltd., from Sri Lanka in the realm of soft drink production. The Karnataka Government has granted a lease for the expansive 46.30-acre tract of land, showcasing the recognition of Muralitharan’s cricketing excellence. Muralitharan’s unparalleled cricketing achievements, including an astounding record of 800 wickets in 133 Test matches, underscore his remarkable contributions to the sport. As he embarks on this business journey, his venture holds the promise of not only economic growth but also the diversification and progress of Chamarajanagar.