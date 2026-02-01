Mysuru-Kushalnagar Railway Line | Efforts will be made for project revival: Yaduveer
News, Top Stories

Mysuru-Kushalnagar Railway Line | Efforts will be made for project revival: Yaduveer

February 1, 2026

‘Karnataka cited financial constraints and conveyed reluctance to share costs’

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has assured that he will work towards reviving the shelved Mysuru-Kushalnagar railway line project.

Speaking to Star of Mysore yesterday, he said that the project was scrapped following an assessment by the Railway Department, which concluded that it was not feasible due to low traffic potential and poor financial returns.

He said that the Secretary to the Government, Department of Infrastructure Development, Ports and Inland Water Transport, had written a letter on Nov.  29, 2024, to the Chief Administrative Officer (Construction), South Western Railway, stating that the Karnataka Government did not concur with the proposal to take up the Mysuru-Kushalnagar new railway line under a cost-sharing model.

The letter pointed out that the State Government was already spending Rs. 5,757.27 crore on the implementation of nine railway projects, of which Rs. 2,235.61 crore had been released, while Rs. 3,521.66 crore was yet to be released.

It also noted that the State Government was bearing the full cost of land acquisition for seven projects. Given this financial burden, the letter stated that priority should be given to completing the ongoing projects and that the Mysuru-Kushalnagar railway proposal could therefore be deferred.

It may be recalled that Mudit Mittal, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of South Western Railway, Mysuru Division, had earlier this month confirmed to SOM that the proposed 87.2-km Mysuru-Belagola-Kushalnagar railway line had been shelved due to low traffic potential and poor financial returns.

READ ALSO  Yaduveer, GTD hold Road Show

The project had been sanctioned by the Ministry of Railways at an estimated cost of                              Rs. 1,854.62 crore, with the Centre allocating Rs. 1,000 crore during the 2022-23 Budget.

The project would have commenced much earlier if the State Government had handed over the land to the Railways, as the Centre had already released funds. Both the State and the Centre need to work in coordination. As a representative of Kodagu, I will hold discussions with the authorities, as the people of Kodagu need a train facility. —Yaduveer Wadiyar, Mysuru-Kodagu MP

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching