Tiger carcass found near N. Begur
News

Tiger carcass found near N. Begur

May 17, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A highly decomposed carcass of a tiger was found among the bushes near N. Begur, coming under Hediyala Sub-Division limits in Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

The staff of Hediyala Sub-Division, who were on their regular beat on May 15, noticed the decomposed carcass of the tiger, aged about 4 years, near a tamarind tree on Tiger Road. As the body of the tiger was completely decomposed, the gender of the feline could not be established.

It is suspected that the tiger may have died in a fight with another wild animal about 15 days ago. The samples of the tiger have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to ascertain the exact cause of its death. Post-mortem was conducted and the carcass was consigned to flames.

Forest Officers S. Prabhakaran, G. Ravindra, D. Manjunath and B.B. Amrutesh and others were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching