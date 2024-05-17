Tiger carcass found near N. Begur

May 17, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A highly decomposed carcass of a tiger was found among the bushes near N. Begur, coming under Hediyala Sub-Division limits in Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

The staff of Hediyala Sub-Division, who were on their regular beat on May 15, noticed the decomposed carcass of the tiger, aged about 4 years, near a tamarind tree on Tiger Road. As the body of the tiger was completely decomposed, the gender of the feline could not be established.

It is suspected that the tiger may have died in a fight with another wild animal about 15 days ago. The samples of the tiger have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to ascertain the exact cause of its death. Post-mortem was conducted and the carcass was consigned to flames.

Forest Officers S. Prabhakaran, G. Ravindra, D. Manjunath and B.B. Amrutesh and others were present.