Kreedaa Kaushalya-10 at Ramsons from today

May 17, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The 10th edition of Kreedaa Kaushalya, an exhibition of traditional board games of India, has been organised by Ramsons Handicrafts at its emporium opposite Mysuru Zoo from May 17 to 31 in the city.

Rajabahadur Khem Sawant Bhonsle VI, the scion of the Royal House of Sawantwadi and Ranisaheb Shubhadadevi Khem Sawant Bhonsle, will inaugurate the exhibition at 5.30 pm today. Internationally acclaimed artist Ganjifa Raghupati Bhat will be the chief guest.

The traditional board games will feature board games and accessories made from different craft forms in the country like Chaukabara, Adu Huli, Navakankari, Ashtapada, Chaduranga, Huli Kuri, Huli Kattu, Hasu Chiratay, 16 Sepoys, Anay Kattu, Pretwa, Vimana, Panchi, Pancha Keliya, Basavana Ata, Nakshatra Ata, Aligulimane, Paramapada, Haavu Eni Ata, Pagaday, Taabla, Singam, Vagh Bakri, Dash Guti, Egara Guti, Nau Keti Keta and more.

The attraction this year is Daadu, the traditional game played in Dawoodi Bohra community in Gujarat. The game boards introduced in new craft forms are- Pipili Applique craft and Woollen Mini Pile Carpet of Uttarakhand.

The exhibition will be open from 10 am to 7 pm and the entry is free. For details contact Mob: 98801-11625.