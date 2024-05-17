Naatya Sabha to host Bharatanatyam programme at Ganabharathi

May 17, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Naatya Sabha, Mysuru, has organised Bharatanatyam programme at Ramagovind Kalavedike, Ganabharathi, Kuvempunagar in city on May 18 at 5.30 pm.

There will be two performances — a solo performance by Krupa G. Ramesh from Chitradurga followed by a duet presentation by dancer couple Yogesh Kumar and Sneha Narayan of Bengaluru.

Krupa holds Master’s degree in Bharatanatyam and has completed senior level examinations. She has also completed fourth level examination of Akhila Bharata Gandharva Mahavidyalaya. She has performed at prestigious platforms in Karnataka and all over the country and has been teaching at various institutions. She has been conducting seminars and workshops in major cities of the State.

During this performance, Krupa will be accompanied by Pavankumar on vocal, Vikram Bharadwaj on mridanga, Samrudh Srinivas on flute and Sanjana Gogate on natuvanga.

The dancer couple Yogesh & Sneha are Directors of Narthanayoga Foundation and Kalasnehi Trust in Bengaluru. Both are Post-Graduates in Bharatanatyam and empanelled artistes of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). They have been teaching dance for many years and have conducted workshops and seminars all over India, US and other countries.