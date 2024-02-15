High Security Registration Plates for vehicles: Deadline extended by three months; vigilance over frauds

February 15, 2024

Bengaluru: Following just a 9.16 percent compliance rate among vehicles registered in Karnataka before 2019 with the installation of High Security Registration Plates (HSRP), the State Government has extended the deadline by three months.

Initially set for Feb. 17, the deadline extension comes in response to a query posed by MLC Madhu G. Madegowda in the Legislative Council yesterday, with Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy acknowledging the comparatively low registration rates for HSRPs in Karnataka compared to other States. He announced, “We will extend the deadline by three months.”

In August 2023, the Karnataka Government issued a directive mandating use of HSRP for around two crore vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, setting an initial deadline of Nov. 17, 2023. This deadline was extended to Feb. 17, 2024, due to sluggish pace of the transition.

As per the Minister’s written response presented in the Council, Karnataka had approximately 2.45 crore vehicles registered before April 2019, with roughly 2 crore still operational. The response revealed that between Aug. 18, 2023, and Feb. 12, 2024, HSRP number plates were installed on 18,32,787 vehicles. He emphasised the need for heightened awareness efforts through extensive publicity.

Fraud vigilance

MLC Madegowda had urged the Minister to prolong the deadline, citing the need for additional time, particularly in rural areas where the volume of vehicles is substantial. He also raised concerns about fraudulent online advertisements duping individuals into registering for HSRPs.

The Minister responded, asserting that while the online registration process minimises opportunities for fraud, the Government will take strict action against those attempting to deceive vehicle owners.

“The Transport Department will also intensify publicity efforts and ensure HSRP installations are completed within the stipulated three months,” added Minister Reddy. He assured that the Government would address issues promptly, emphasising that the installation process, handled by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and distributors, eliminates the possibility of duplication and does not involve cash transactions.