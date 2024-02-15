Mysuru youth killed on Expressway as car jumps divider and hits another car
Mysuru youth killed on Expressway as car jumps divider and hits another car

February 15, 2024

Srirangapatna: A youth from Mysuru was killed on the spot, when another car coming from Bengaluru side jumped over the road median on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway and rammed into the car the youth was travelling near Srinivasa Agrahara in the  taluk yesterday.

Police said that three other occupants of the car have sustained serious injuries and have been admitted to a private hospital in Mysuru. The injured are undergoing treatment in an ICU and are said to be critical.

The deceased youth has been identified as Akshay (26), a resident of Ittigegud (Indiranagar) in Mysuru. Sudheer is among three persons who have sustained serious injuries, Police added.

It is learnt that Akshay, along with others were proceeding towards Bengaluru in a car, when another car coming from Bengaluru side jumped over the road median and rammed into the car Akshay and others were travelling. It is learnt that the car coming from Bengaluru was speeding resulting in the driver losing control of the car which jumped the road divider and rammed into the car coming in the opposite direction.

Due to the impact, both cars have been badly damaged and the Police, who reached the spot, cleared both the cars and made was for smooth flow of traffic.

Srirangapatna Town Police have registered a case.

