Former JWGC President Dr. N.M. Caveriappa passes away

October 24, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. Nambudumada M. Caveriappa (80), former President of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club (JWGC) and a resident of No. 905/53, 3rd Cross, 4th Main in Vidyaranyapuram, passed away at his residence here this morning.

He leaves behind his wife and a host of relatives and friends.

A Veterinarian, Dr. Caveriappa had served as the Assistant Director, Department of Animal Husbandry. He had also served as the President of Sri Kanteerava Narasimharaja Sports Club (Mysore Sports Club), President of Rotary Mysore Midtown and Member of Sree Cauvery Education Council at Kuvempunagar.

A golfer, he had won many trophies and prizes in various golf tournaments held across the State.

Last rites were performed at the foot of Chamundi Hill this afternoon, according to family sources.