Empty markets worry vendors

October 24, 2022

Devaraja Market, Chikkagadiyara only exceptions with moderate business for the festival of lights

Mysore/Mysuru: Deepavali is the time when markets and streets are filled with buyers carrying bags of fruits, flowers, puja items, sweets and vegetables. But this morning’s marketplaces of Vani Vilas, Mandi and M.G. Road were empty with no buyers and desperate vendors were hoping for a miracle.

The Devaraja Market and the Chikkagadiyara Markets were the only exceptions with buyers and vendors bursting at the seams. These markets were crowded and vendors, especially fruit stocks on pushcarts, made moderate to good business, thanks to their location in the heart of the city and also due to the floating population, who come from the city and rural areas from the nearby bus stands.

Notably, the prices of commodities, flowers and vegetables and puja articles were constant and there was only a marginal difference in the prices from last week. Even in the other markets, prices were constant with only a marginal increase from the prices of last week. The overall mood in the markets was dull with less shoppers.

Vendors at Mandi Market told Star of Mysore that usually, sales pick up only after 11 am and in the evenings. “Yes, business is a bit dull despite prices being constant. People are more bothered about buying crackers and burning a hole in their pockets than buying essentials that are good for their health,” said Mahendra, a flower vendor at Mandi Market.

The scene at Vani Vilas Market was no better with limited shops and only a handful of buyers. “We do good business during Gowri-Ganesha, Varamahalakshmi, Shivarathri and Dasara. Deepavali does not bring any cheer for us,” said a vendor. Earlier, Vani Vilas Market had 52 shops and were always teeming with people and sales would touch the peak during festivals.

“Now the number of shops has reduced to seven or eight and hardly any buyers come here. Many buyers go to the nearby M.G. Road Market as they believe that they can get cheaper products. But this is a misconception as the rates are the same. Also, it is difficult to pay the rent and hire workers to do the shifting jobs. Business that fell during COVID has not lifted its head till now,” Kempanna, a coconut vendor said.

Surprisingly, even the M.G. Road Market was devoid of both buyers and sellers. Usually, this market is the primary choice for wholesalers who come as early as 4.30 am to 5.30 am when villagers bring their flowers, fruits and vegetables. By 8 am, the market is deserted and one can find vendors whose products have remained unsold. Today, even this market was dull with only a couple of flower vendors awaiting customers.