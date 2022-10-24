Survey begins to grade city’s 131 heritage structures

October 24, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Facing flak for inaction as many heritage structures of Mysuru are crumbling due to years of neglect and constant excuses of lack of funds for their repairs and restoration, the District Heritage Committee and the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage are undertaking a survey to grade 131 notified heritage structures within the jurisdiction of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

The survey began in the first week of October under the leadership of Prof. N.S. Rangaraju of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH)-Mysuru and Member of District Heritage Committee.

There are over 131 heritage structures within the MCC limits though earlier surveys that went beyond the MCC limits identified over 500 heritage structures including those owned by the Government and private parties.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Commissioner of Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage Devaraju said that the survey will assess 131 heritage structures for the extent of damage, need for conservation, affordability and the present state of the buildings.

“Restoring heritage structures is an expensive affair and the survey is on to identify the buildings as per the grade of deterioration and those that need urgent repairs. It will be a comprehensive report and will take into consideration all aspects of restoration including the expertise needed, manpower, affordability, materials and at the same time, funding,” Devaraju said.

When asked about over 500 heritage structures that figured in the earlier surveys, the officer said that the present survey has been restricted to 131 buildings. “These are the heritage structures of importance. We are following the grading norms as specified in the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Model Building (Amendment) Bylaws- 2021,” he said.

The grading as I, II and III will be based on the criteria for listing of heritage sites. “The surveyors are assessing the value of structures under the parameters of architectural, historical and cultural attributes. Along with this, the date or the period of construction, its design, uses of the building and their relevance to Mysuru’s socio-economic history. We are also considering the association of the buildings with eminent personalities,” the officer explained.

As per the norms laid down in the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Model Building (Amendment) Bylaws-2021, structures that come under Grade I will be those carrying national or historical importance. They have their own architectural style, design and aesthetics. The buildings can be the ones that are associated with game-changing historical events or connected to eminent personalities. Grade II buildings will be local landmarks that contribute or enhance the image or identity of a particular city. It may also be a structure that is constructed by well-known architects. The last category of Grade III buildings are those that have architectural, aesthetic or sociological interest. These buildings determine the character of a particular locality.