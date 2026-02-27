e-Khata: Address fears of ancestral property owners, urges ex-Mayor

February 27, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Mayor Sandesh Swamy has said, the owners of ancestral properties are apprehensive over newly introduced e-Khata and it is to be seen how the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) will address their fears.

In a press release, Swamy has stated that, people at Paduvarahalli, Vontikoppal, T.K. Layout, K.G. Koppal, Kyathamaranahalli and other localities, have been living in their own houses, since the days of Maharajas. In those days, the property related deals were facilitated through mutual agreement, without even registering the sale deed while buying a site. Now, in such a situation, the MCC officers should understand, that such property owners cannot provide sale deed, encumbrance certificate, khata, revenue copy, property tax, approved plan etc.,

The MCC, has in its jurisdiction 40 percent of Gram Thana properties and revenue properties. While it is a welcome step to incorporate technology to secure the properties, the owners of ancestral properties, if they fail to provide even one of several documents, may be deprived of e-khata.

The Narasimharaja Constituency has 60 percent of such properties, where the residents fail to get e-khata, even after paying the tax. Instead, the MCC should make alternative arrangements for old and new localities to issue e-khata, urged Swamy.