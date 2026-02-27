MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah moots development of Karanji Lake
February 27, 2026

ZAK, the custodian of lake, asked to prepare an estimate for development works

Mysore/Mysuru: MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah and Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy inspected Karanji Lake Nature Park yesterday, to explore the possibilities of taking up development works.

Yathindra, collected information about the present status of the lake area from Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) Chairman Hadya Rangaswamy and Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo) Executive Director P. Anusha.

Speaking to media persons, Anusha said, with sewage water flowing into the lake, fishes and birds are in trouble. To clean up the water body and take up other development works, it requires not less than Rs. 10 crore. Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) should prepare an estimate to arrest the flow of sewage water into the lake.

The MCC has assured to include the plan in any of its project. The MLC has instructed to prepare an estimate and the measures will be taken up accordingly, she added.

ZAK Chairman Hadya Rangaswamy told Star of Mysore, with sewage water flowing into the lake, foul smell is emanating from the water body  which was inconveniencing the boat riders too.

To take up works towards finding solutions to the issues, a request had been submitted to MLC Yathindra, following which the latter visited the lake. The estimate will be prepared in a day or two, he added.

