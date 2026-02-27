No garlands, only school books and bags please…

February 27, 2026

MLA Srivatsa’s initiative to distribute 50,000 notebooks wins public praise

Mysore/Mysuru: Krishnaraja BJP MLA T.S. Srivatsa has won public appreciation for discouraging the practice of receiving expensive garlands and bouquets at public functions and instead encouraging the distribution of notebooks and other stationery to Government School students.

Srivatsa, who regularly attends guddali pujas (ground-breaking ceremonies) and other events, was often greeted by supporters and contractors with large garlands and bouquets. Terming the practice wasteful, he urged them to present notebooks and school supplies instead, so that the items could benefit children from economically weaker sections.

Following his appeal, more than 50,000 notebooks have been distributed to poor students. The initiative has been widely appreciated by the public.

Earlier, when Srivatsa served as City BJP President, he would receive hundreds, sometimes over a thousand garlands in a single day from supporters and well-wishers.

Observing that many of these went to waste, he decided to channel such gestures into a socially meaningful cause by requesting supporters to gift notebooks, school bags and stationery instead.

Since then, he has consistently received educational materials at his office. So far, the MLA has distributed over 50,000 notebooks and 600 school bags to students of Government Schools, not only in his Constituency but also in other parts of city.