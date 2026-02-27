Team Mysuru ‘Swachhata Champion’

February 27, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Team Mysuru was conferred with ‘Swachhata Champion’ title at a programme organised to felicitate the Brand Ambassadors of Swachh Survekshan for the year 2026-27, by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) recently.

Team Mysuru was considered for the title by the MCC in recognition of its various social activities like planting and watering of saplings across the city, disposal of old and used portraits of Gods and Goddesses kept at public places and around peepal trees, with devotion and several other social works for the past 12 years.

Swachh Survekshan Brand Ambassadors and actor-couple Vasishta Simha and Haripriya, sculptor Arun Yogiraj, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, MCC Health Officer Dr. N.P. Venkatesh, members of Team Mysuru — Gokul Govardhan, Kiran Jairam Gowda, Anil Jain, Hiriyanna, Ramprasad, Anand, Narayan, Balakrishna, Harish Shetty, Harish Gokulam, Shekar, Manjunath, Ganesh Prasad, Uma, Sahana, Kumari, Sukruta and others were present at the felicitation ceremony.