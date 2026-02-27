No question of shutting down KSIC Factory at T. Narasipur: MP Sunil Bose

February 27, 2026

T. Narasipur: “There is no question of shutting down the KSIC Filature Manufacturing Unit at T. Narasipur, which has been the livelihood of thousands of workers for over a century. It is the responsibility of everyone of us to further improve the factory. All speculations about the closure of the factory is baseless and political in nature,” said Chamarajanagar MP Sunil Bose.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, he said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had sanctioned funds for the construction of a stadium in the vast premises of the Filature Factory in the previous year’s budget (2025-26) itself.

The MP said he was surprised by the sudden opposition for the stadium plans after a year.

“Now also it is not too late to discuss the matter with public involvement and measures can be taken to shift the proposed stadium elsewhere if it posed a threat to the existence of the factory,” he argued.

Maintaining that the construction of the stadium was certainly not aimed at shutting down the factory and retrenchment of workers, Sunil Bose said that the matter would be discussed in detail with the Chief Minister, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah and others for arriving at a decision which is acceptable to all.

Meanwhile, an official said “The preparation of a DPR regarding the upgradation and increasing production is already under way and the Government is taking every step to further develop KSIC factory.”

“The Government had identified the vast vacant space in the factory premises for the construction of the stadium way back in 2008. Now, only funds are released for the stadium construction. Though as per rules, a stadium should be located at least 5 kms away from the city limits, the plans for construction of stadium in the factory premises came up as there was no vacant space available, with only greenery and rich fertile lands all around the town,” the official noted.