Vijayanagar Cops nab chain snatcher

February 27, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Vijayanagar Police have nabbed a chain snatcher, who had snatched a gold chain from a woman at Vijayanagar 2nd Stage in 2024.

The arrested has been identified as 38-year-old Sher Khan, a native of Delhi, who is residing at Kuvempunagar. He was nabbed on Feb. 25, when he was moving around in a bike after changing its registration number plate and has been handed over to judicial custody, Police said.

On Sept. 25, 2024, Shrivalli, a resident of Hinkal, alighted from a city bus near Sankranti Circle and was walking near Hoysala Circle in Vijayanagar 2nd Stage to go to Hinkal, when Sher Khan, along with his accomplice, who came on a bike, snatched the gold chain weighing about 30 grams and worth about Rs. 90,000 then and sped away.

Shrivalli had lodged a complaint with Vijayanagar Police, who had registered a case.

Sher Khan is to have been hoodwinking the Police since then, but was nabbed a couple of days back.