MUDA 50:50 site scam: Former Mysuru ADC Palaiah skips Lokayukta notice

October 21, 2024

Officers in dilemma on issuing notices to CM, wife Parvathi

Mysuru: Ignoring the notice served on him by Lokayukta Police, who are probing the MUDA 50:50 sites allotment scam, former Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Mysuru S. Palaiah failed to turn up before the Lokayukta for questioning in city this morning.

Lokayukta Police had last week served notices to the then Mysuru DC G. Kumar Naik, now Congress MP from Raichur and the then ADC Palaiah, who in 2004, had signed some documents pertaining to MUDA transactions, to appear before them.

While Kumar Naik appeared before the Lokayukta on Saturday last, Palaiah, who was supposed to appear today, failed to turn up. As such, the Lokayukta served a second notice to Palaiah today asking him to appear before them, it is said.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the Lokayukta Police, who have intensified their probe into the MUDA scam, are all set to issue notices to all top officials and key staff who had served in MUDA 20 years ago.

As the Lokayukta probe into the scam is making advancements, the Lokayukta Police are said to be in a dilemma on whether to summon Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife B.M. Parvathi to the Lokayukta Office for questioning or to question them at their official residence itself.

The Lokayukta Police, who have filed a case in connection with the MUDA scam following a Court order, have named CM Siddaramaiah as Accused No.1, his wife B.M. Parvathi as Accused No.2, CM’s brother-in-law B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy as Accused No. 3 and Devaraju, the original land owner as Accused No. 4. Following registration of the case, the Lokayukta Police questioned Accused No. 3 Mallikarjunaswamy and Accused No. 4 Devaraju and recorded their statements last week.

Mysuru Lokayukta SP T.J. Udesh told Star of Mysore that suggestions have been sought from the Lokayukta ADGP in Bengaluru in this regard.

“We will take a decision on issuing summons to the CM and his wife after receiving appropriate directions from the Lokayukta ADGP,” he added.