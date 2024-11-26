Transfer of MUDA 50:50 sites scam probe to CBI: High Court adjourns hearing till Dec. 10

November 26, 2024

Lokayukta Police fail to submit investigation status report

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court this morning adjourned to Dec. 10 the hearing on a plea seeking the transfer of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) 50:50 sites allotment scam investigation from the Mysuru Lokayukta Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The case involves Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family.

The Single-Judge Bench, led by Justice M. Nagaprasanna, is hearing the petition filed by Mysuru-based RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, who questioned the credibility of the Lokayukta’s investigation. Citing a lack of trust in the Lokayukta Police, the petitioner demanded the case be handed over to the CBI.

In the alleged scam, compensatory sites were allotted to CM Siddaramaiah’s wife, B.M. Parvathi, in Mysuru’s upscale Vijayanagar area. These sites reportedly had higher property value compared to the 3.16-acre land at Survey No. 464 in Kesare, which had been ‘acquired’ by MUDA. The sites were later allotted to Parvathi under the 50:50 scheme.

Legal developments

During today’s hearing, senior Supreme Court Advocate Dushyant Dave, representing the original landowner J. Devaraju via video conference, mentioned that an appeal challenging the Single Bench order upholding the Governor’s sanction for prosecuting CM Siddaramaiah is set for Dec. 5. He requested the Court to schedule the CBI transfer plea hearing after this date.

Advocate K.G. Raghavan, representing complainant Snehamayi Krishna, requested the Bench to review investigation records before postponing the hearing. However, Dushyant Dave objected, calling the request unfair.

The Bench clarified that no review of records would take place today and scheduled the hearing for Dec. 10 at 2.30 pm, instructing Advocates to conclude arguments on that day.

Advocate Raghavan expressed concerns to the Court, warning that further delays in report submission could lead to evidence destruction.

The High Court reiterated its decision to resume hearing the matter on Dec. 10.

Status of Lokayukta investigation: Reports indicate that Lokayukta officials are yet to submit their investigation report to the High Court. Yesterday, the Mysuru Lokayukta SP T.J. Udesh told Star of Mysore that he would submit the status report of the case investigation till now. Officials are reportedly preparing a detailed report exceeding 400 pages.

The Lokayukta Police registered an FIR on Sept. 27, following a directive from the Special Court of Elected Representatives in Bengaluru, concerning allegations of illegal allotment of 14 sites to Siddaramaiah’s wife. The Lokayukta is mandated to submit a comprehensive report to the Special Court of Elected Representatives by Dec. 24.