City celebrates Constitution Day

November 26, 2024

Mysuru: Various institutions, associations and organisations had organised several programmes to celebrate Constitution Day in the city this morning.

Zilla Panchayat, in association with Department of Social Welfare and the District Administration, had organised the event at Kalamandira in the city, which was inaugurated by Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, Vice-Chairperson of State Guarantee Implementation Authority, by offering floral tributes to the bust of Constitution expert Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, along with Congress leader Ahinda Jawarappa, Activist Somaiah Maleyur, MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff, Social Welfare Department Joint Director B. Rangegowda and Deputy Director Janardhan.

The oath of the Preamble of the Constitution was administered on the occasion to the gathering, that included majority of students.

In her address, Dr. Pushpa Amarnath said, “Like Bhagavadgita for Hindus, Bible for Christians and Quran for Muslims, which are considered as sacred scriptures, Constitution is the scripture that protects people irrespective of religion.”

“The Constitution expert Dr. B.R. Ambedkar took a step to provide equality to all. But the women were yet to get political equality, except for economic and social equality. To achieve political equality for women, which is possible by electing more number of women to the Legislative Assembly or Parliament, the steps should be taken. We have been making promises on providing equality, but no serious efforts were made in this regard,” she rued.

“Of late Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s Government has implemented Guarantee Schemes for the betterment of women, as enshrined in the Constitution. Instead of bringing down the rich, efforts are made towards elevating the status of the poor. With Shakti Scheme, free travel facility for women in KSRTC buses is provided to empower them, while under Gruha Lakshmi scheme, they are provided Rs. 2,000 financial assistance per month,” she said adding “The fifth guarantee Yuva Nidhi was implemented to address the rate of unemployment, which is the highest in the country, by providing financial aid to graduates and diploma holders who are looking for a job.”

Dr. D. Anand, Director of College Development Council, University of Mysore (UoM), delivered a special lecture as part of the Constitution Day.