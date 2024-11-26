MUDA 50:50 sites scam: I have not committed any wrongdoing: Byrathi Suresh

November 26, 2024

Lokayukta search warrant leak led to Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh taking away 140 files: Snehamayi Krishna

Mysuru/Bengaluru: Allegations of irregularities in the allotment of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) have ignited a Statewide uproar.

Accusations against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have turned the MUDA scam into a focal point in Karnataka politics. Claims of illegal plot allotments are now accompanied by allegations of stolen or destroyed files at MUDA, further intensifying public concern.

Complainant Snehamayi Krishna has raised doubts over the Lokayukta’s capability to handle the investigation and has reiterated demands for the case to be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Speaking to reporters, Snehamayi Krishna has repeatedly alleged that Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh visited Mysuru on July 1, 2024 and took away 140 files linked to scam.

Krishna claimed that on June 28, Lokayukta officials issued a search warrant for MUDA Office, which reached Mysuru on June 29. However, this information was leaked to Byrathi Suresh, allowing him to act before the raid.

Snehamayi Krishna questioned the integrity of the Lokayukta, stating, “The warrant reached Mysuru on June 29, a Saturday. The very next working day on July 1, Byrathi Suresh arrived in Mysuru by helicopter and took away the files. This sequence of events raises serious doubts about the investigation’s impartiality.”

Minister denies wrongdoing

Reacting to these allegations, Minister Byrathi Suresh dismissed the claims, stating, “I have done nothing wrong and I don’t care.”

Addressing reporters in Bengaluru yesterday, he challenged the accusations, saying, “Who issued the search warrant? Who stopped the Lokayukta from conducting the raid? The Lokayukta has even questioned the CM and other officials. Why should my name be dragged into this without evidence?”

Suresh further questioned the complainant’s motives, adding, “Is it wrong for a Minister to visit his department’s office? Do I need permission to go to MUDA? If someone doubts the Lokayukta’s functioning, they should raise it with the Lokayukta chief, not spread baseless allegations.”

Call for CBI inquiry

Despite Suresh’s denials, Snehamayi Krishna has continued to press for a CBI investigation, citing suspicions about the Lokayukta’s handling of the case. “If the Lokayukta cannot ensure a transparent probe, who else can we trust to investigate this matter?” Krishna questioned, emphasising the need for an independent inquiry.

“I am confident that the High Court, which is looking into my petition seeking a CBI probe into the MUDA scam, will consider the demand,” he said. “A search warrant was issued to conduct raids on the MUDA office on June 28, but the Lokayukta still has not conducted the checks,” he said.

Snehamayi Krishna called for removal of Lokayukta officers who are currently handling the case from future investigations.