JD(S) faces turmoil after Channapatna defeat

November 26, 2024

Disgruntled leaders plan separate block in Assembly ahead of Winter Session

Bengaluru: The JD(S) suffered a major blow in the recently held Channapatna by-polls, with NDA candidate and JD(S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, losing to Congress candidate C.P. Yogeshwar.

This defeat has reportedly deepened discontent among JD(S) leaders, who are now considering forming a separate block within the party in the upcoming 10-day Winter Session of the State Legislature at Belagavi from Dec. 9 to 20.

Reports suggest that following the announcement of by-poll results for Channapatna, Shiggaon and Sandur on Nov. 23, a group of JD(S) legislators initiated talks with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about creating a separate block within party, potentially paving the way for their defection to Congress.

Before the Belagavi session, these disillusioned JD(S) MLAs are likely to share the stage with CM Siddaramaiah at the Congress ‘Sadhana Samavesha’ rally in Tumakuru on Dec. 2, led by Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara.

Additionally, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to strongly appeal to JD(S) leaders and legislators to leave the party during a Congress rally in Hassan on Dec. 5.

This event, set to take place in JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda’s home turf, will highlight the JD(S)-BJP alliance, which Siddaramaiah has labelled as ‘communal’ and a power-hungry move.