C.M. Ibrahim meets G.T. Devegowda

November 26, 2024

Mysuru: Amid this upheaval, expelled JD(S) State President C.M. Ibrahim met Chamundeshwari JD(S) MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) at the latter’s residence in Mysuru yesterday to wish him on his (GTD) birthday. The meeting has sparked speculation as GTD is reportedly unhappy with JD(S) leadership and is considering joining the Congress.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Ibrahim, a former Minister, remarked that the JD(S) is in turmoil, with numerous leaders openly expressing dissatisfaction. Comparing the party to “a stray cow standing in the middle of a bus stand,” Ibrahim criticised its leadership and the alliance with the BJP, claiming that around a dozen legislators see no future in the JD(S).

Call for a Third Front

Ibrahim asserted that he continues to be the State JD(S) President and has begun uniting disgruntled legislators. “We are deliberating whether to remain in the JD(S) or leave to form a strong Third Front,” he said, emphasising the importance of Muslim support for electoral success.

As discontent brews within the JD(S), the party faces significant challenges in retaining its unity and relevance amid defections and growing internal discord.