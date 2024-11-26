C.M. Ibrahim meets G.T. Devegowda
News

C.M. Ibrahim meets G.T. Devegowda

November 26, 2024

Mysuru: Amid this upheaval, expelled JD(S) State President C.M. Ibrahim met Chamundeshwari JD(S) MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) at the latter’s residence in Mysuru yesterday to wish him on his (GTD) birthday. The meeting has sparked speculation as GTD is reportedly unhappy with JD(S) leadership and is considering joining the Congress.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Ibrahim, a former Minister, remarked that the JD(S) is in turmoil, with numerous leaders openly expressing dissatisfaction. Comparing the party to “a stray cow standing in the middle of a bus stand,” Ibrahim criticised its leadership and the alliance with the BJP, claiming that around a dozen legislators see no future in the JD(S).

Call for a Third Front

Ibrahim asserted that he continues to be the State JD(S) President and has begun uniting disgruntled legislators. “We are deliberating whether to remain in the JD(S) or leave to form a strong Third Front,” he said, emphasising the importance of Muslim support for electoral success.

As discontent brews within the JD(S), the party faces significant challenges in retaining its unity and relevance amid defections and growing internal discord.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching