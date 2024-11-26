S.R. Mahesh offers to quit JD(S) amid tensions with GTD

November 26, 2024

Mysuru: Chamundeshwari JD(S) MLA G.T. Devegowda’s (GTD) public criticisms have prompted S.R. Mahesh, former Minister and JD(S) State Working President, to declare his willingness to quit the party and retire from politics if GTD desires.

Speaking at his Ramavilas Road Office in the city this morning, Mahesh expressed dismay over GTD’s alleged targeting and public taunts, calling them unfair and unnecessary. He asserted his loyalty to the JD(S) since joining in 2005, following a 16-year stint with the BJP.

“GTD has every right to question or punish me in party forums if I have done anything wrong, but attacking me publicly is uncalled for,” Mahesh said. He pointed out that while he lost from K.R. Nagar, a Constituency GTD represented thrice, GTD had also faced defeat in Hunsur in 2008.

“I refrained from speaking out when G.T. Devegowda cross-voted for Laxman Savadi in the Legislative Council elections or when he failed to back C.N. Manjegowda in the same Council polls. I also did not object to GTD being made the party’s Core Committee Chairman. Yet, he falsely accuses me in public,” Mahesh added, emphasising that the JD(S) remains strong under H.D. Deve Gowda and H.D. Kumaraswamy’s (HDK) leadership.

On Channapatna and Congress

Defending HDK’s decision to field his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy in the Channapatna by-polls, Mahesh revealed that Kumaraswamy had initially intended to support C.P. Yogeshwar as NDA candidate. However, Yogeshwar’s switch to Congress left no choice but to field Nikhil.

Mahesh dismissed claims of the JD(S)’s downfall, pointing out that the party still holds 18 MLA seats and remains resilient for future elections. He accused Congress of using its Guarantee Schemes to distract from alleged corruption.

The press meet was attended by MLC C.N. Manjegowda, City JD(S) President K.T. Cheluvegowda and former Corporators Ashwini and S.B.M. Manju.