Last Karthika Masa Puja rituals: Devotees throng Nanjangud temple
News

Last Karthika Masa Puja rituals: Devotees throng Nanjangud temple

November 26, 2024

Nanjangud:  A large number of devotees thronged Srikanteshwara Swamy temple at Nanjangud, popularly known as Dakshina Kashi, on account of last Karthika  Somavara (Monday), in the town yesterday.

Beginning from the early morning hours at 4 am, the devotees started descending on the shrine. They took a holy dip in the Kapila river and waited in queue for the darshan of the Lord.

Various seves like Tulabhara, Urulu Seve, Eedugaayi Seve, Dhoopada Seve and Kumkumarchane were performed to appease the deity, besides fulfilling the vow by dropping silver offerings to the hundi.

The deity was decorated with Golden Mask, along with flowers of various hues, for the occasion. Various rituals like Panchateertha Abhisheka, Bilwarchane, Panchamrita Abhisheka, Ksheerabhisheka, Shalanya Arpane, Kallu Sakkare, Ekavara Maharudrabhisheka and Punyaha puja were orderly conducted, before allowing the devotees to have the darshan of the deity, after performing Maha Mangalarathi.

A special feast of rice, sambar, palya and payasa had been arranged for the devotees.

Similarly special pujas and mass feeding had been arranged at Sri Prasanna Nanjundeshwara Swamy temple at Chikkayyana Chatra village in Nanjangud taluk.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching