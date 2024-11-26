Last Karthika Masa Puja rituals: Devotees throng Nanjangud temple

November 26, 2024

Nanjangud: A large number of devotees thronged Srikanteshwara Swamy temple at Nanjangud, popularly known as Dakshina Kashi, on account of last Karthika Somavara (Monday), in the town yesterday.

Beginning from the early morning hours at 4 am, the devotees started descending on the shrine. They took a holy dip in the Kapila river and waited in queue for the darshan of the Lord.

Various seves like Tulabhara, Urulu Seve, Eedugaayi Seve, Dhoopada Seve and Kumkumarchane were performed to appease the deity, besides fulfilling the vow by dropping silver offerings to the hundi.

The deity was decorated with Golden Mask, along with flowers of various hues, for the occasion. Various rituals like Panchateertha Abhisheka, Bilwarchane, Panchamrita Abhisheka, Ksheerabhisheka, Shalanya Arpane, Kallu Sakkare, Ekavara Maharudrabhisheka and Punyaha puja were orderly conducted, before allowing the devotees to have the darshan of the deity, after performing Maha Mangalarathi.

A special feast of rice, sambar, palya and payasa had been arranged for the devotees.

Similarly special pujas and mass feeding had been arranged at Sri Prasanna Nanjundeshwara Swamy temple at Chikkayyana Chatra village in Nanjangud taluk.