Deepotsava at Nanneshwara temple pond

November 26, 2024

Mysuru: The ninth annual Kalyani Deepotsava was celebrated with gaiety at Sri Nanneshwara Swamy Devara Kalyani (pond), as part of Karthika Masa on Monday.

Sri Nanneshwara Swamy Devara Kalyani and Hinkal Village Development Committee had organised the ritual that saw the participation of thousands of devotees, who lit the lamps, paying their obeisance to the God.

Following the puja to Kalyani and Shivalinga, the lamps arranged around the pond were lit up, that enhanced the beauty of the environs already decorated by colourful rangolis.

The huge portraits of 12 jyothirlingas exhibited at the temple premises were the added attractions, along with the idol of Male Mahadeshwara Swamy installed opposite the pond.

The Utsava Murty of Sri Nanneshwara Swamy was taken in procession completing nine rounds around the temple, followed by special puja. A troupe of singers including Mallesh, Nageshwara and Anjali rendered devotional songs.

Lohitt V. Urs, Honorary President of Sri Nanneshwara Swamy Devara Kalyani and Hinkal Village Development Committee, President H.C. Raju and others were present on the occasion.