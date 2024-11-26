Deepotsava at Nanneshwara temple pond
News

Deepotsava at Nanneshwara temple pond

November 26, 2024

Mysuru: The ninth annual Kalyani Deepotsava was celebrated with gaiety at Sri Nanneshwara Swamy Devara Kalyani (pond), as part of Karthika Masa on Monday.

Sri Nanneshwara Swamy Devara Kalyani and Hinkal Village Development Committee had organised the ritual that saw the participation of thousands of devotees, who lit the lamps, paying their obeisance to the God.

Following the puja to Kalyani and Shivalinga, the lamps arranged around the pond were lit up, that enhanced the beauty of the environs already decorated by colourful rangolis.

The huge portraits of 12 jyothirlingas exhibited at the temple premises were the added attractions, along with the idol of Male Mahadeshwara Swamy installed opposite the pond.

The Utsava Murty of Sri Nanneshwara Swamy was taken in procession completing nine rounds around the temple, followed by special puja. A troupe of singers including Mallesh, Nageshwara and Anjali rendered devotional songs.

Lohitt V. Urs, Honorary President of Sri Nanneshwara Swamy Devara Kalyani and Hinkal Village Development Committee, President H.C. Raju and others were present on the occasion.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching