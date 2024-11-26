Butterfly Park to come up at Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary

November 26, 2024

Mysuru: Minister of Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar B. Khandre has directed his department officials to establish a Butterfly Park on one acre of land within Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, akin to the one at Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru.

After visiting and inspecting Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya District yesterday, the Minister chaired a meeting with forest department officials.

The site for the Butterfly Park has already been prepared, with various flowering and fruit-bearing plants planted to attract butterflies. Several species have begun settling in, and the park will soon be open for tourists to enjoy, Deputy Conservator of Forests Dr. I.B. Prabhu Gowda told Star of Mysore later.

Khandre asked the officers to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for developing Gendehosahalli Island, modelled after the internationally renowned Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary. Gendehosahalli Island is part of the Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary and the islands are prone to flooding during heavy rains.

The Minister emphasised Ranganathittu’s global reputation as Karnataka’s first Ramsar site, known for attracting migratory birds and a growing number of tourists. To ease the growing pressure on the sanctuary, Khandre proposed developing the 83-acre Gendehosahalli Island, which is part of the sanctuary.

The Minister suggested that the DPR include facilities like boating, a suspension bridge, bird-watching areas, a nature camp, walking paths and basic amenities for tourists, such as a canteen, drinking water & toilets.

DCF Prabhu Gowda revealed that a DPR with a project cost of Rs. 6 crore is being revised following the Minister’s instructions. The 83-acre Gendehosahalli Island, comprising three smaller islands, also hosts birdlife, making it an ideal extension of Ranganathittu’s offerings. The initiative underscores the Forest Department’s commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation.

Launch of three new boats

To enhance the boating experience, three new boats were launched at the sanctuary, bringing the total number to 15. These boats are to be named after rivers such as Manjra, Godavari and Karanja, complementing the existing fleet named after rivers like Hemavathi, Cauvery, Lakshmanatheertha, Tunga and Krishna.

Acknowledging the rising number of tourists, particularly international visitors, the Minister initiated an online ticket booking system for entry and boat ride tickets. This feature will be integrated into the Forest Department’s trekking and safari ticketing platform.

Promotion on highways

The Minister emphasised the need to increase awareness about Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary. He told officials to install promotional boards along the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway and explore other platforms to highlight the sanctuary’s importance.

After inspecting the sanctuary, Khandre enjoyed a boat ride, observing large crocodiles basking on rocks and birds such as pelicans, river terns, cormorants and kingfishers nesting on the islands. Conservator of Forests, Mysuru Circle Dr. Malathi Priya, Director of Tiger Project Dr. P. Ramesh Kumar, Conservator of Forests Ravi Shankar, Member-Secretary of Zoo Authority Sunil Tanwar, DCFs Dr. I.B. Prabhu Gowda, Dr. K.N. Basavaraj, Dr. Chandrashekhar Patil and Sumanth accompanied the Minister.