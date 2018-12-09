Butterfly Park at Karanji Lake to open soon

Mysuru: After visiting Kukkarahalli Lake recently where he initiated several development works in coordination with the ecosystem, Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh visited Karanji Lake this morning and held discussion with officials regarding its development and upgradation.

The good news for residents of Mysuru is that the famed Butterfly Park inside the Karanji Lake Nature Park, which is now closed for visitors, will be upgraded and opened soon. The biodiversity and climatic conditions of Karanji Lake surroundings are highly conducive for the breeding of butterflies.

Sadly, the Zoo Authority which maintains the Karanji Lake had banned entry into the Butterfly Park years ago following the suicide of one person in the Lake. People visiting the Butterfly Park can easily enter the Lake water as there is no fencing. The Minister this morning ordered the Zoo authorities to open the Butterfly Park after completing the fencing work.

Karanji Lake Nature Park is one of the tourist hot-spots in city. Zoo and Karanji Lake is located in a vast area of 165 acres of which 75 percent of the area is filled with greenery that acts as a lung space besides providing shelter to a lot of birds and butterflies. Thanks to copious rain, the Lake water has remained more or less intact, thus making it a perfect spot for bird watchers, picnickers and nature lovers.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Minister Mahesh said that the State Government has released Rs.2.06 crore to upgrade Karanji Lake. “The three lakes in the heart of Mysuru — Karanji Lake, Kukkarahalli Lake and Lingambudhi Lake — will be developed without harming the ecosystem,” he said. Rs.4 crore has been released to Kukkarahalli Lake for development, de-silting and smell control, he added.

During the Minister’s visit, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar and Zoo Executive Director Ajit M. Kulkarni told Mahesh that there was an urgent need to clear Rajakaluves that have blocked the natural flow of water from Chamundi Hill to the Karanji Lake. Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas accompanied the Minister.

On the desolate aquarium half built by the MCC and now being refurbished by the Zoo authority, Mahesh said that a world-class aquarium will be built that will attract lakhs of tourists. The aquarium is near Mysuru Zoo.

“An agency from New Zealand is interested in developing the aquarium complex and the agency has the knowledge on implementing such projects. We are looking at the option of Design, Build, Operate and Transfer (DBOT) model,” he said.

Follow Star of Mysore on Instagram www.instagram.com/starofmysore