Zoo rejects Rs. 18 crore Karanji Lake tourism plan

March 16, 2025

Tourism Department urged to take over half-finished aquarium project

Mysuru: The Mysuru Zoo (Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens) has rejected the Tourism Department’s proposal to develop Karanji Lake Nature Park as a tourist destination, citing environmental concerns and potential commercial exploitation that could harm the fragile ecosystem.

Instead, the Zoo authorities have suggested that the Tourism Department revive the abandoned aquarium project and transform it into a major tourist attraction with a revenue sharing model.

The Tourism Department had proposed a Rs. 18 crore project to develop the Karanji Lake Nature Park, which included: an internal connection between the Zoo and Karanji Lake, a flyover footpath allowing tourists to walk over the lake and enjoy its scenic beauty and a Zip Line adventure activity over Karanji Lake.

However, Mysuru Zoo Executive Director Rangaswamy made it clear that such developments violate strict environmental guidelines set by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) and the Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK).

A Zoo must remain a Zoo

“The Mysuru Zoo, along with CZA and ZAK, has rejected the Rs. 18 crore project outright,” Rangaswamy told Star of Mysore.

“A Zoo must remain a Zoo and Karanji Lake is an eco-sensitive zone. We cannot permit any construction that encourages excessive tourism and exploitation of this fragile habitat,” he noted.

Rather than interfering with Karanji Lake, the Zoo has urged the Tourism Department to take over the incomplete Zoo Aquarium project.

“The Tourism Department can invest between Rs. 20 crore and Rs. 50 crore to complete the aquarium, making it a world-class attraction,” Rangaswamy said. “They can even charge an entry fee and establish a revenue-sharing model with the Zoo. We are open to this project, but no construction inside Karanji Lake will be permitted.”

With the Karanji Lake tourism project now scrapped, all eyes are on whether the Tourism Department will step up to revive the aquarium and create a sustainable attraction without harming the environment.

Mysuru Zoo’s aquarium project stuck in limbo for 14 years

The much-hyped world-class aquarium project at Mysuru Zoo has remained stalled for over 14 years, despite multiple attempts to revive it. The project began in 2010-2011.

The half-built structure, constructed at a cost of Rs. 4.26 crore by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), was handed over to the Zoo in 2018 for further development. However, progress has been non-existent.

Series of failed attempts

2019: The ZAK identified a New Zealand-based firm — which built the Aquatic Life Science Park in Ahmedabad — to take over the project. A proposal was sent to the State Government, but no approval was granted.

2020: ZAK proposed adopting the Swiss Challenge method to select bidders, allowing a transparent competitive process. This, too, failed to receive Government approval.

2024: Zoo authorities attempted to hire transaction advisors or consultancies to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) assessing the technical and financial feasibility of the Rs. 45-crore project. Despite issuing a Request for Proposal (RFP), the process fell through, leaving the project in limbo.

With no clear direction or commitment from the Government, the once-ambitious aquarium project remains a concrete shell, depriving Mysuru of a potential world-class tourist attraction.

The Zoo authorities are now urging the Tourism Department to step in and take over the project, hoping to finally break the cycle of delays and inaction.