Doctor suffocated to death near Kushalnagar

Kushalnagar (Kodagu): A 55-year-old doctor was found murdered at his residence at Koppa on the outskirts of Kushalnagar this morning.

Dr. Dileep, who owned Harsha Clinic at Fatima Complex in Kushalnagar town, is the victim. A native of Mudigere taluk in Chikkamagaluru district, Dr. Dileep, a bachelor, was running his clinic in the town for the past several years and was a well-known medical practitioner.

He returned to his house at Koppa, bordering Kushalnagar and coming under Periyapatna, after closing the clinic last night.

He is said to have opened the door of his house to some unidentified miscreants who entered the house, threw chilli powder at him and tied up his hands. The killers later plastered his mouth and nose, suffocating him to death.

The incident came to light when the maid servant came to the house for work as usual at 7 am today.

Mysuru SP Amit Singh, Hunsur Dy.SP Bhaskar Rai, Periyapatna CPI Pradeep and other Police personnel visited the spot. Finger print experts and dog squad were pressed into service.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained and according to the Police, it may not be a murder for gain as valuables and articles in the house are prima facie found to be intact. Bylakuppe Police have registered a case in this regard.

