‘Chhota Bheem’ born in Mysuru

The infant born to Rajeshwari at Jayanagar Community Health Centre weighs 5.1 kg

Mysuru: An infant born at Jayanagar Community Health Centre on Friday evening has astonished the doctors as the baby weighs 5.1 kg which is above the normal weight.

The baby boy was born to Rajeshwari, wife of Siddaraju, a flower vendor and a resident of Tilaknagar in city through Caesarean section. Both the mother and the infant are healthy. Usually newborns weigh anywhere between 2.5 kg and 4 kg. But this baby boy weighs 5.1 kg, surprising the doctors and the parents.

Rajeshwari, who had completed nine months of gestation period, was admitted to Jayanagar Community Health Centre three days ago. The doctors who examined her as he had not developed labour pain despite the completion of the gestation period got a scanning done and after looking at the scanning report, the doctors decided to operate (Caesarean) on Rajeshwari and performed the delivery through Caesarean Section.

Senior Gynaecologist at the Health Centre Dr. Veena, speaking to Star of Mysore, said that usually the weight of newborns would be somewhere between 3 and 4 kg and added that she had been conducting regular health check-up of Rajeshwari since three moths besides stating that Rajeshwari was admitted to the Health Centre three days back.

She further said that infants born to mothers with diabetes weigh more, but here Rajeshwari was not diabetic and added that there was no complications while performing the surgery. Dr. Veena said that she and other para-medical staff were surprised to know that the infant weighed 5.1 kg and as a precautionary step, Rajeshwari and the baby boy was sent to Cheluvamba Hospital in an ambulance for further health check up.

After the check up at Cheluvamba Hospital, Both Rajeshwari and the baby boy was brought back to Jayanagar Community Health Centre, Dr. Veena said and added that both the mother and the baby were healthy.

